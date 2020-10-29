One-third of Indian IT managers feel ‘significantly behind’ in understanding cyber threats: Report

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The confidence of IT managers and their approach to battling cyberattacks within an organisation change significantly after being attacked by ransomware, according to the “Cybersecurity: The Human Challenge” report by cybersecurity firm Sophos.
The IT managers’ approach to cybersecurity differs depending on whether or not their organisation has been attacked by ransomware, according to the survey report.
Globally, “IT managers at organisations that have been victims of a ransomware attack are nearly one-third and they feel “significantly behind” when it comes to understanding cyber threats as compared to their peers in organisations that were unaffected,” as per the report. 35 per cent of Indian IT managers feel significantly behind when it comes to understanding cyber threats, it said.
There is also a significant increase in focused efforts on preventing cyber threats. Indian IT managers spent 42 per cent of their time focusing on threat prevention.
Organisations that have been attacked by ransomware also feel that their biggest challenge is recruiting and retaining skilled cybersecurity professionals. Globally, over one-third of ransomware victims said that recruiting and retaining skilled IT security professionals was their single biggest challenge when it comes to cybersecurity, compared to 19 per cent of those organizations who hadn’t been hit. In India, the challenge 58 per cent of businesses faced the challenge.
“The difference in resource priorities could indicate that ransomware victims have more incidents to deal with overall. However, it could equally indicate that they are more alert to the complex, multi-stage nature of advanced attacks and therefore put greater resource into detecting and responding to the tell-tale signs that an attack is imminent,” said Chester Wisniewski, a principal research scientist at Sophos.
The report was based on a survey of more than 5000 IT decision-makers globally, with a total of 300 surveyed in India.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...