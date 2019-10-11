Info-tech

OneOneDay raises $1.3 mn in pre-Series A funding

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 11, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

Hong Kong-based ad-tech company, OneOneDay, has raised $1.3 million in funding from Chinese investors.

This was a pre-Series A round fundraise, and with this funding, OneOneDay aims to scale up its sales operations and sustain the ad-tech platform, the company said. OneOneDay has launched the Oodies app in India, which allows users to earn cash rewards and donate advertising revenue to a social impact cause of their choice by watching advertisements explicitly curated for them.

For advertisers, Oodies provides a solution by matching the target audience precisely, as powered by blockchain technology and psychometrics.

Rick Tsing, Founder & CEO, OneOneDay said that it would also launch their Oodies Browser Plug-in and TV app shortly.

The fund raising has also come at a time when OneOneDayexpects to reach 10 million users on their app that by 2020.

Till date, OneOneDay has raised $2.3 million from seed and pre-series A round of funding and is in talks to raise series A round of funding soon.

