OneOneDay raises $1.3 mn in pre-Series A funding

Hong Kong-based ad-tech company, OneOneDay, has raised $1.3 million in funding from Chinese investors.
This was a pre-Series A round fundraise, and with this funding, OneOneDay aims to scale up its sales operations and sustain the ad-tech platform, the company said. OneOneDay has launched the Oodies app in India, which allows users to earn cash rewards and donate advertising revenue to a social impact cause of their choice by watching advertisements explicitly curated for them.
For advertisers, Oodies provides a solution by matching the target audience precisely, as powered by blockchain technology and psychometrics.
Rick Tsing, Founder & CEO, OneOneDay said that it would also launch their Oodies Browser Plug-in and TV app shortly.
The fund raising has also come at a time when OneOneDayexpects to reach 10 million users on their app that by 2020.
Till date, OneOneDay has raised $2.3 million from seed and pre-series A round of funding and is in talks to raise series A round of funding soon.
