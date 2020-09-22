OnePlus 8T to launch on October 14

OnePlus will launch its new flagship phone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14, the company announced on Monday.

The launch event will be live-streamed on OnePlus’ website.

The phone will debut a range of new features, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a post on the OnePlus community forum.

“With the upcoming OnePlus 8T, we are once again raising the bar for ourselves in terms of the overall user experience, thanks to some new features that we are excited to introduce for the first time in a OnePlus device,” wrote Lau.

The phone will have 5G capabilities, according to the preview page for the phone on the OnePlus’ website. The brand has not specified the specs or features of the phone yet. However, multiple leaks and renders for the phone have popped up in the past few weeks suggesting various features of the phone. According to a report by PriceBaba, the phone is likely to have a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,500mAh battery with up to 65W charging.

According to Android Central, the OnePlus 8T is likely to have two RAM+storage variants, the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ processor. It will have a quad camera at the rear with a 48MP primary shooter and a dual camera set-up at the front, as per the PriceBaba report.

The prices of the phone will be revealed with the launch. OnePlus 8, its predecessor, currently has a starting price of ₹44,999 in India.

The phone will launch on October 14, at 10:00AM EDT / 3PM BST / 4PM CEST / 7:30PM IST.