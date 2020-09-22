OnePlus 8T to launch on October 14

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
OnePlus will launch its new flagship phone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14, the company announced on Monday.
The launch event will be live-streamed on OnePlus’ website.
The phone will debut a range of new features, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a post on the OnePlus community forum.
“With the upcoming OnePlus 8T, we are once again raising the bar for ourselves in terms of the overall user experience, thanks to some new features that we are excited to introduce for the first time in a OnePlus device,” wrote Lau.
The phone will have 5G capabilities, according to the preview page for the phone on the OnePlus’ website. The brand has not specified the specs or features of the phone yet. However, multiple leaks and renders for the phone have popped up in the past few weeks suggesting various features of the phone. According to a report by PriceBaba, the phone is likely to have a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,500mAh battery with up to 65W charging.
According to Android Central, the OnePlus 8T is likely to have two RAM+storage variants, the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ processor. It will have a quad camera at the rear with a 48MP primary shooter and a dual camera set-up at the front, as per the PriceBaba report.
The prices of the phone will be revealed with the launch. OnePlus 8, its predecessor, currently has a starting price of ₹44,999 in India.
The phone will launch on October 14, at 10:00AM EDT / 3PM BST / 4PM CEST / 7:30PM IST.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
₹1048 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1035102010631075 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...