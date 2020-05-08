OnePlus’ Bullets Wireless Z earphones priced at Rs 1999 will go on sale from May 10

Between fruits, nuts and an organised schedule, no detox needed
OnePlus on Friday announced that its wireless earphones, the Bullets Wireless Z will be available for purchase starting 10 May 2020.
OnePlus had launched the Bullets Wireless Z on April 14 along with its full 5G lineup including the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.
The Bullets Wireless Z will be available black, blue and oat colours. The earphones are priced at ₹1,999. The wireless earphones will be available for early purchase on Amazon and OnePlus India’s website starting 12 am on May 10. Starting May 11, the earphones will be made available across all offline and online channels including Flipkart.
Owing to the brand’s new partnership with the e-commerce platform, this is the first time that an OnePlus product will be available on Flipkart.
The earphones can be charged in a ‘quick’ 10-minute charge, the brand said. A full charge can provide up to 20 hours of battery life, it said.
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are also likely to be made available sometime in May, the brand had said The 6+128 GB variant of OnePlus 8 in Glacial Green colours is priced at ₹41,999. This device will only be available on Amazon, unlike other variants which will be available on all of OnePlus’ online and offline channels. The 8+128 GB variant of OnePlus 8 in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours is priced at ₹44,999. The 12+256 GB variant in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colours will cost ₹49,999.
The OnePlus 8 Pro 8+128 GB in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours is priced at ₹54,999. While the OnePlus 8 Pro 12+256 GB in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue will be available for ₹59,999.
