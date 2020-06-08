OnePlus India to launch 2 smart TV series in July

The brand has not provided any specifics in terms of features or price. The smart TV series will be unveiled at a launch event which will be hosted at 7 PM IST on July 2 via Livestream.

Since the new TVs are targeted at mid and entry-level segments, they are likely to have a starting price of about ₹15,000, according to a Gadgets360 report.

“We believe the new range of OnePlus TVs will re-define the premium experience in their respective price segments by providing unparalleled quality, coupled with best-in-class displays and premium design,” he added.

“In 2020, we aim to further enhance the OnePlus connected ecosystem experience. We look forward to offering a wider range of smart TVs that embody our burdenless technology experience, and also provide a truly seamless smart TV experience for our community at an accessible price range,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus.

This suggest that the new series will be unlike the premium OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro launched last year at a starting price of ₹69,900.

The new OnePlus smart TVs will be targeted more at the masses with different screen sizes in the mid-range and the entry-level Smart TV segments in India.

OnePlus today announced that it will be unveiling two new smart TV series for India on July 2 in a bid to expand its smart TV portfolio.

