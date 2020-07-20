OnePlus Nord to come with Google’s Duo, Phone, and Messages apps

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
OnePlus Nord will come with Google’s Messages, Phone and Duo apps pre-installed, according to reports.
The brand, ahead of the launch of its first affordable smartphone, indicated that the phone will have a few Google apps pre-installed, including Messages and Phone. It had released an Instagram video captioned, “You know the apps: Duo, Phone, and Messages. Now know the phone that’s got them. Be there (sort of) for our AR launch at 4 pm CEST July 21. #OnePlusNordAR #OnePlusNord.”
The brand didn’t provide many details. But it is likely to use Google’s app instead of its own SMS and dialler, for a smoother Android experience.
According to a report by 9to5Google, Nord users can get access to RCS messaging by using Google Messages.
OnePlus had confirmed the name of its anticipated affordable smartphone line earlier this month.
The company had said that the phone will retain some of OnePlus’ important premium features.
So far, the company has teased various specs and features of the phone. The phone will have a 6.55-inch 90Hz OLED display. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, The Verge reported. Other specs include 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a 48 MP main camera and a 16 MP wide-angle lens, as per the report.
The phone will be launched in India on July 21 in a live-streamed event alongside the brand’s first truly wireless audio device, OnePlus buds.
