OnePlus to invest ₹100 crore to expand market reach

VMWare’s Taara lights up path of women returning to work
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
Phone maker OnePlus has opened its largest OnePlus Experience store globally in Hyderabad.
Located at Himayat Nagar, the 16,000-sq ft. OnePlus Nizam Palace features interactive desks for product catalogues and horizontal LED walls showcasing the latest content generated by OnePlus user community and a customer service centre.
As the launch of the retail store, the company announced that it would invest ₹100 crore on expanding the marketing reach. “We chose Hyderabad to open our first research and development centre in the country and today we are proud to be back in the city with our largest experience store,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said. The virtual launch was driven by the users’ digital engagement on the brand’s Twitter page, leading up to the virtual unveiling of the store. It offered a virtual tour of the new store to twitterati. OnePlus is currently present in over 5,000 offline stores including partnered stores across the country, a OnePlus statement said on Wednesday.
“In line with its ongoing offline expansion in the country, OnePlus will invest Rs 100 crores towards deeper market penetration across omni-channel retail business,” it said.
“This also includes extending the brand’s premium offline experience beyond metro cities and expanding to the interior regions through new retail partnerships,” it said.
“We would like to cover 100 cities through its service centre network in the next one year,” it said.
