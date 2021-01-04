OnePlus to roll out OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build for OnePlus Nord

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
OnePlus has revealed more details regarding its plans to upgrade its existing smartphone line-up to the Android 11-powered OxygenOS 11.
OnePlus launched an open beta version of OxygenOS 11, its operating system based on Android 11, for users of the OnePlus 8 series in September 2020.
OnePlus Nord users get OxygenOS 10.5.10 update
The brand’s most recent flagship smartphone the OnePlus 8T comes with OxygenOS 11 out of the box. The company is now rolling out the beta version of the update to other devices, starting with the OnePlus Nord.
OnePlus to invest ₹100 crore to expand market reach
“The OnePlus Nord will receive its first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build. As for the stable release, we’ll collect your feedback from the Open Beta, tune the software build accordingly until it meets our standards, and then conduct staged rollouts,” read an official post on the OnePlus forum.
The company is also planning to roll out the update to OnePlus 7 and 7T series.
“We have been working in parallel to release OxygenOS 11 to all these devices at the same time,” OnePlus said.
“As you may have heard, when porting Android 11 to the 7 and 7T series, we encountered a data decryption issue in these devices. We worked closely with Qualcomm and, with their support, we are already running a Closed Beta test. We expect to release the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series shortly after,” it added.
The company is yet to release the details regarding when the OnePlus 6/6T and Nord 10 5G/100 devices will receive the update.
“For users owning OnePlus 6/6T and Nord 10 5G/100, we’ll keep you posted on more details later,” it said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Market awaits cues from Q3 numbers and Budget, among other things, in New Year
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...