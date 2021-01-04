OnePlus to roll out OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build for OnePlus Nord

OnePlus has revealed more details regarding its plans to upgrade its existing smartphone line-up to the Android 11-powered OxygenOS 11.

OnePlus launched an open beta version of OxygenOS 11, its operating system based on Android 11, for users of the OnePlus 8 series in September 2020.

The brand’s most recent flagship smartphone the OnePlus 8T comes with OxygenOS 11 out of the box. The company is now rolling out the beta version of the update to other devices, starting with the OnePlus Nord.

“The OnePlus Nord will receive its first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build. As for the stable release, we’ll collect your feedback from the Open Beta, tune the software build accordingly until it meets our standards, and then conduct staged rollouts,” read an official post on the OnePlus forum.

Data decryption issues

The company is also planning to roll out the update to OnePlus 7 and 7T series.

“We have been working in parallel to release OxygenOS 11 to all these devices at the same time,” OnePlus said.

“As you may have heard, when porting Android 11 to the 7 and 7T series, we encountered a data decryption issue in these devices. We worked closely with Qualcomm and, with their support, we are already running a Closed Beta test. We expect to release the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series shortly after,” it added.

The company is yet to release the details regarding when the OnePlus 6/6T and Nord 10 5G/100 devices will receive the update.

“For users owning OnePlus 6/6T and Nord 10 5G/100, we’ll keep you posted on more details later,” it said.