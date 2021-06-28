OneWeb, BT to explore rural connectivity solutions in the UK

Bharti group-backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit satellite communications company, has signed an agreement with BT to provide broadband connectivity to the remotest parts of Britain.

The agreement between OneWeb and BT comes as an investment as the digital infrastructure remains a top priority for the UK’s economic recovery and development post-Covid.

OneWeb’s Chief Executive Officer, Neil Masterson, said: “This partnership is a huge sign of progress in the resilience and advancement of the overall telecom infrastructure in the UK. OneWeb’s network will be a vital means for bridging the last digital divides across the network, and we are excited to be part of the solution with BT to expand the nation’s digital infrastructure”.

OneWeb’s network will serve hard to reach communities. BT’s work will focus on how satellite technology might support improved capacity, mobile resilience, backhaul and coverage, including Fixed Wireless Access. In challenging geographic locations, BT explores new options to enhance rural connectivity.

As part of the discussions, the companies will consider opportunities to deliver OneWeb’s connectivity services from Low Earth Orbit to businesses and communities around the UK, and identifying collaboration opportunities to develop new services beyond UK’s shores for BT’s global customers.

OneWeb continues to execute the deployment of its network at a pace and is seeing increasing demand from customers. The company has announced recent distribution partner signings across multiple industries and territories above the 50th Parallel with communication companies, including the AST Group, PDI, and ACS, among others.

This agreement further demonstrates OneWeb’s execution momentum and the confidence customers have in its services and offers.

Philip Jansen, Chief Executive, BT, said: “Our ambitious full fibre and mobile commitments have put BT at the forefront of efforts to expand digital connectivity across the UK. It’s clear that greater partnership is needed, both with Government and within industry, to ensure connectivity can reach every last corner of the country. Our agreement with OneWeb is an important step to understanding how that goal could be achieved in the future”.