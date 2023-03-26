OneWeb is able to match mobile services rates of western countries but its prices can't be at par with the "extremely low" tariff in India, Executive Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Sunday.

With the launch of 36 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites by NewSpace India Limited early in the day, OneWeb constellation now has 618 satellites for global coverage, including India.

Sharing details of the OneWeb launch and services, Mittal said that the services will be affordable and at par with mobile rates if a community of 30-40 homes in a village use it.

However, the services will cost more for individual use in India compared to existing mobile services plans.

"If you ask me, can the pricing of satellite communication be at par with mobile tariffs? Whatever is currently available in the Western world, it can be done today. What is available in India for 2 and 2.5 dollars a month? No, because that is a pricing which is extremely low," Mitttal said.

He said that the company expects all the permissions required for services launched in India to be in place by July-August.

OneWeb has permission for satellite services but it needs to wait till Spacecom Policy is in place and spectrum is allocated to the company for transmitting signals.

