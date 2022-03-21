OneWeb to resume satellite launches in partnership with SpaceX

Bharti backed OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, announced on Monday that it has entered into an agreement with SpaceX that will enable OneWeb to resume satellite launch services in India sooner.

This comes after they company announced earlier this month that it will be suspending all launches from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome after Moscow’s space agency demanded guarantees that its technology will not be used for military purposes.

The first launch with SpaceX is anticipated in 2022 and will add to OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation that currently stands at 428 satellites, or 66 per cent of the fleet. OneWeb’s network will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.

OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson said: “We thank SpaceX for their support, which reflects our shared vision for the boundless potential of space. With these launch plans in place, we’re on track to finish building our full fleet of satellites and deliver robust, fast, secure connectivity around the globe.”

According to the press note, OneWeb’s broadband connectivity services has continued to grow across telecommunications providers, aviation and maritime markets, and governments worldwide. OneWeb has activated service with its network at the 50th parallel and above, and early partners are initiating service.

Satellite earth stations

Last week, OneWeb also got approval from the Department of Telecommunications to set up satellite earth stations in India, which will allow them to offer their services commercially. The company’s spokesperson had previously said that they aim to offer their services in India by mid 2022. However, sources told BusinessLine that the dissolved partnership with Russia-Ukraine could have delayed their commercial launch date in India. Resumption of satellite launches through partnership with SpaceX could thus allow the company to launch commercial services in India sooner.