Online fantasy games bank on regional content to gain traction

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) fever catching-up and fantasy sports gaining traction, most of the online gaming companies are customising their content to suit region-specific audiences.

Quoting a recent study by Asian Absolute – a translation, localisation and marketing agency, Bhavin Pandya, Co-founder & CEO of Playgames said only 27 per cent of gamers make up the English-speaking market, while 73 per cent are native language speakers. However, most of the popular games are created in English.

The localisation of content to reach out players in online rummy not only help in expanding market and enhance revenue but also develop brand recall in a crowded market and better user experience.

"The key markets for Rummy are predominantly Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and now we are getting players from Maharashtra too. In the south, Rummy is very popular, most people know the game since they have played it in their childhood," said Pandya.

In order to penetrate into the West Bengal market, RummyCircle has roped in the well-known Bengali actor and producer, Prosenjit Chatterjee as the Brand Ambassador and has recently signed Kichcha Sudeep, a well-known actor in all southern Indian States.

My11Circle has recently launched 'Beat The Expert' contest on their app on the lines of their key positioning "Play with Champions" where fantasy players can play with actual cricketing legends like Sourav Ganguly and Shane Watson.

Sourav Ganguly will make teams for Indian and Shane Watson for Australian Leagues.