Online health service myUpchar to donate all profits from e-commerce to PM Relief Fund

A Mayday call from the airline sector
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
myUpchar.com, India’s online health services company, said that it will donate all profits from medicine e-commerce during the lockdown from March 24 - April 14 2020 to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund). The three-year-old health start-up announced the decision on Sunday - a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the people’s fund to fight COVID-19.
“Any profit we make from the sale of medicines on www.myupchar.com during this time, we will donate to the fight against the new coronavirus,” said Rajat Garg, CEO, myUpchar.
myUpchar is a health services provider that claims to deliver medicines to every corner of India and provides teleconsultations with specialists in fields from gynecology to psychology. The start-up also mentioned that it runs home sample collection facilities in 30 cities. All of these services will remain open during the lockdown, to address the growing concerns people have around their health at this time.
During the lockdown period, myUpchar has also claimed to release new videos and articles daily to share medically verified information about the novel coronavirus. The company is also collaborating with doctors at major hospitals to give an up-to-date and holistic view to its 15 crore monthly viewers and readers of how to avoid infection, maintain social distancing, and deal with the anxiety of living through a pandemic.
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
This start-up manufactures beverages and snacks
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...