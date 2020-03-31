Online health service myUpchar to donate all profits from e-commerce to PM Relief Fund

myUpchar.com, India’s online health services company, said that it will donate all profits from medicine e-commerce during the lockdown from March 24 - April 14 2020 to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund). The three-year-old health start-up announced the decision on Sunday - a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the people’s fund to fight COVID-19.

“Any profit we make from the sale of medicines on www.myupchar.com during this time, we will donate to the fight against the new coronavirus,” said Rajat Garg, CEO, myUpchar.

myUpchar is a health services provider that claims to deliver medicines to every corner of India and provides teleconsultations with specialists in fields from gynecology to psychology. The start-up also mentioned that it runs home sample collection facilities in 30 cities. All of these services will remain open during the lockdown, to address the growing concerns people have around their health at this time.

During the lockdown period, myUpchar has also claimed to release new videos and articles daily to share medically verified information about the novel coronavirus. The company is also collaborating with doctors at major hospitals to give an up-to-date and holistic view to its 15 crore monthly viewers and readers of how to avoid infection, maintain social distancing, and deal with the anxiety of living through a pandemic.