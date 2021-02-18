Info-tech

Online job site, Indeed, sees surge in gaming-related job postings

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on February 18, 2021 Published on February 18, 2021

As of Jan 2021, the number of job postings was twice the number of job searches on Indeed

Indeed, an online job site, has said in a report that in January 2021, both ‘gaming sector job postings’ and ‘searches’ were up 13 per cent and 15 per cent respectively, from the same period last year.

According to the official release, this paints a promising picture for this nascent yet rapidly growing industry in India.

Another report by Deloitte India pegged the gaming industry in the country at $2.8 billion by 2022. Concurrent with this prediction, Indeed data also signals the potential for growth in the gaming sector, where job postings were seen to consistently outnumber job searches, almost tripling in July 2020.

“Our data forecasts the growth of India’s gaming industry which will have a substantial impact on the jobs of tomorrow. With a ripple effect across sectors such as technology, telecommunications, marketing, or events, the gaming industry has the potential to generate massive employment in India,” said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed.com.

“Thanks to the gaming industry as a whole getting a fillip in 2020, we needed to scale up rapidly at MPL. We built capacity and increased our team strength across verticals such as QA, product, marketing, etc. In 2020, our headcount grew by 110 per cent as we hired personnel across our offices in Bengaluru, Pune, Jakarta, and Singapore,” he added.

Published on February 18, 2021
