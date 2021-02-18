Online job site, Indeed, sees surge in gaming-related job postings

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Indeed, an online job site, has said in a report that in January 2021, both ‘gaming sector job postings’ and ‘searches’ were up 13 per cent and 15 per cent respectively, from the same period last year.
According to the official release, this paints a promising picture for this nascent yet rapidly growing industry in India.
Also read: Education, Real Estate, BFSI show sequential growth in hiring in January: Naukri JobSpeak
Another report by Deloitte India pegged the gaming industry in the country at $2.8 billion by 2022. Concurrent with this prediction, Indeed data also signals the potential for growth in the gaming sector, where job postings were seen to consistently outnumber job searches, almost tripling in July 2020.
As of January 2021, the number of job postings was twice the number of job searches on Indeed.
“Our data forecasts the growth of India’s gaming industry which will have a substantial impact on the jobs of tomorrow. With a ripple effect across sectors such as technology, telecommunications, marketing, or events, the gaming industry has the potential to generate massive employment in India,” said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed.com.
“Thanks to the gaming industry as a whole getting a fillip in 2020, we needed to scale up rapidly at MPL. We built capacity and increased our team strength across verticals such as QA, product, marketing, etc. In 2020, our headcount grew by 110 per cent as we hired personnel across our offices in Bengaluru, Pune, Jakarta, and Singapore,” he added.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...