ToolJet, an open-source low-code platform for developers has secured an investment from M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, and GitHub via the M12 GitHub Fund.

The investment will play a pivotal role in ToolJet’s strategic initiatives as it focuses on expanding its workforce and advancing the artificial intelligence capabilities within the platform, said the company.

By harnessing the power of AI, ToolJet aims to enhance its platform’s intelligence, enabling developers to leverage advanced algorithms and automation to streamline their development workflows further. This strategic allocation of funds will allow ToolJet to accelerate innovation, fueling its mission to revolutionise software development and deliver unparalleled value to its ever-growing user base.

“We’re thrilled to have Microsoft and GitHub join us on our journey. Their investment is a testament to the strength of our platform, community, and our vision to democratize software development by making it more accessible to everyone,” said Navaneeth Padanna Kalathil, CEO of ToolJet.

The start-up has previously raised $6.1 million from Nexus Venture Partners, Ratio Ventures, Better Capital, January Capital, and other notable VCs and angel investors.

ToolJet’s low-code framework places importance on data privacy compliance, addressing the growing concerns of organizations. With a commitment to safeguarding sensitive information, the platform offers the flexibility of secure on-premise installation, enabling users to retain control over their data even without internet connectivity.

