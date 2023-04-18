OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has agreed to some clauses of an open letter from the Future of Life Institute signed by tech leaders, including Twitter’s Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, that called for a six months AI research halt. However, Altman added that the letter was “missing most technical nuance about where we need the pause.” These remarks, according to a CNBC report, were made at an MIT event that discussed business and AI.

“I think moving with caution and an increasing rigor for safety issues is really important. The letter, I don’t think, was the optimal way to address it,” he added.

The open letter signed by Musk and over 25,000 individuals in March called for an immediate pause to training “experiments” connected to large language models that were “more powerful than GPT-4,” OpenAI’s flagship large language model, or LLM. “AI labs and independent experts should use this pause to jointly develop and implement a set of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts,” the letter said.

“I also agree as capabilities get more and more serious, that the safety bar has got to increase,” Altman has said.

This comes after the Twitter chief accused OpenAI of turning into a maximum profit company, to which Altman said that Musk is attacking OpenAI because he is stressed over the safety of artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Musk plans to create an alternative to the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT that he is calling “TruthGPT,” which will be a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.”

