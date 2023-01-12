OpenAI recently announced that it will start charging for ChatGPT, soon. ChatGPT, a viral AI-stimulated bot, can be used for essay writing, computer code, and other contents.

In OpenAI’s official page on Discord, the company stated “starting to think about how to monetize ChatGPT” as one of the ways to “ensure [the tool’s] long-term viability.”

ChatGPT Professional will be a paid premium version, apparently. OpenAI conducted a Q&A session on Discord asking people “At what price (per month) would you consider ChatGPT to be so expensive that you would not consider buying it?”

ChatGPT Professional waitlist

OpenAI also laid out the benefits of ChatGPT Professional. The company said that ChatGPT Professional will have - no blackout (i.e. unavailability) windows, no throttling, and an unlimited number of message with ChatGPT at least 2x the regular daily limit.”

To be registered for ChatGPT Professional, one needs to fill out the waitlist form but the program is still under development.

