OpenAI has launched its ChatGPT app on iOS. The rollout has begun in the US and will soon expand to other countries in the coming weeks. The application will be available to Android users soon.

This comes after the launch of ChatGPT plugins and internet access to ChatGPT Plus users.

The company said in a blog post that the app is free to use, and it syncs history across devices. OpenAI’s integration with Whisper, an open-source speech-recognition system, has enabled voice input.

OpenAI said that ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features, and faster response times, all on iOS.

Features of ChatGPT app listed by OpenAI

Instant responses - Receive precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results.

Receive precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results. Tailored advice - Guidance on cooking, and travel plans

Guidance on cooking, and travel plans Creative inspiration - Outline presentations, write poems, and generate gift ideas

Outline presentations, write poems, and generate gift ideas Professional inputs - Boosts productivity with idea feedback, note summarisation, and technical topic assistance.

Boosts productivity with idea feedback, note summarisation, and technical topic assistance. Learning opportunities - Explore new languages and modern history

The company’s CEO Sam Altman recently agreed on the need to regulate AI technology.