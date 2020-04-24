OpenSignal: Vodafone Idea tops in speed in Chennai, Coimbatore

The OpenSignal mobile network experience report for April 2020 has said that Vodafone Idea TurboNet 4G leads in download and upload speeds, video and voice in Chennai and Coimbatore.

In a statement here, Vodafone Idea said as per the report, Idea users in Chennai got average download speed of 14.5 Mbps, closely followed by Vodafone. It said this was nearly double the speed offered by other operators in Chennai. Vodafone Idea was also the number 1 operator in upload speeds, offering three times faster speed as compared to other operators. In video, Idea at 67.4 points, was almost ten points ahead of the nearest competitor. In voice, Idea is significantly better than the competition, with 80 points.

In Coimbatore too, Vodafone Idea was more than two times faster than the nearest competitor. Vodafone users also experienced one of the top download speeds in the city. Vodafone’s offers finest video experience topped with 64.1 points and lead in terms of voice with 77.7 points.

Vodafone said that at a national level, Vodafone Idea had shown highest improvement in city ranks on various parameters, as compared to any other operator in India.