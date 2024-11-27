Information Management software and services company OpenText has announced the expansion of its Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. With over 6,000 engineers in India, out of the global 9,000, India is the largest R&D hub for the company.

The new facility, located at Embassy Golf Links Road, spans over 70,000 sq ft and will house around 700 employees. This investment follows a 15 per cent average yearly growth in OpenText’s workforce nationwide and a recent expansion in Hyderabad, where the team grew 25 per cent in the last two years.

The OpenText Bengaluru office expanded its workforce by around 194 per cent over the past two years, tripling its headcount. For the company, India has been an innovation centre since 2012. India is also the biggest Centre of Excellence for OpenText, with the company operating across cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

OpenText, in FY23, invested $680.6 million in R&D. The company employs approximately 25,000 people globally.

Manoj Nagpal, Managing Director, OpenText India, said, “India is part of our growth markets and internationally, and part of the top 10 focus markets. The country is the largest player in the APJ region. Globally, we are present in 180 markets.”

He added, “The growth of OpenText India and our new Bengaluru facility represents a strategic leap forward in advancing OpenText’s 3.0 vision for global innovation and excellence. Our continued investment in India is aimed at building a strong team that develops and delivers AI-integrated solutions.”

Drive advancements

With over 6,000 engineers and services staff across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, the engineering & services team at India CoE delivers products and solutions to customers globally. The team focuses on product development and services across OpenText’s AI, Content, Experience, Business Network, Cybersecurity, Developer, DevOps and IT Operations clouds.

OpenText India will continue to drive advancements in OpenText’s Business Clouds, focusing on AI, cybersecurity, and DevOps. Key business units in Bengaluru—including Engineering, Professional Services, Customer Support, Customer Success Services, IT, Finance, and Cloud Operations—have all seen significant growth, the company said.

OpenText India team also serves global customers on multiple fronts including product implementation, cloud deployment, cloud operations, and global customer support. It also has a Cloud Operations team based in India. With the acquisition of Micro Focus earlier this year, the company almost doubled its talent pool and expanded its India customer base.

“India is OpenText’s biggest center of innovation globally and the new facility in Bengaluru further solidifies our presence here. Our growing team in India will significantly contribute to OpenText’s next phase of innovation and the inauguration of the second facility within six months proves India’s exceptional talent is crucial to our global strategy,” said Madhu Ranganathan, President and Chief Financial Officer, OpenText. “We will continue to invest in the growth and learning of our India-based colleagues who cater to the needs of our customers globally.”

According to the company, several largest banks in India use OpenText solutions. All four telcos in India use the company’s solutions for their IT Operations Management.

