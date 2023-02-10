Kunlun Tech, the parent company of Opera, recently d announced that Opera is planning to jump on the race for AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing, Google’s Bard.

There is no confirmed timeline as to when Opera plans to integrate its own artificial intelligence (AI), or the devices that would get the access - Opera browser on desktop, iOS or Android.

Opera ranks in the sixth position following Google, Microsoft, Safari, by market share worldwide, accounting to 2.4% share, as per reports.

On the other hand, Baidu said that it will try to complete internal testing of its own artificial intelligence chatbot in March. Alibaba has also said to be working on its own own AI, but did not disclose much detail on the same.