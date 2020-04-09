Oppo conducts first 5G-based voice, video calls in partnership with Ericsson and MediaTek

Covid-19 impact: PM must consult with trade unions for workers’ revival package, says labour economist
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
Oppo on Wednesday announced that it had successfully conducted voice and video calls solely based on the next-generation 5G network.
The Chinese smartphone brand had partnered with electronics giant Ericsson and MediaTek for this initiative.
Oppo had successfully conducted VoNR (Voice/Video on New Radio) calls. VoNR is a basic call service that entirely relies on a 5G network. Compared with call services on regular networks, VoNR provides “significantly lower latency, greatly improved sound quality and picture quality,” Oppo said in an official statement.
The calls were made on an Oppo’s modified commercial smartphone that featured MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 series SoC using an end-to-end 5G Standalone (SA) network powered by Ericsson Radio System products and solutions.
SA architecture is one of the mainstream architectures for 5G networks. The joint test for making these calls using the architecture was carried out under the 5G SA network environment provided by Ericsson at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.
The two phones which were used connected “almost instantly.” The calls were then switched to a high-definition video call based on 5G network with a single keypress.
Oppo is bullish on staying ahead in the 5G race. As of February 2020, the Chinese smartphone maker has had filed applications for over 2,900 global patent families for 5G. It had successfully conducted the first 5G WhatsApp video call in India in March at its R&D centre in Hyderabad.
The brand will also be investing 50 billion yuan in R&D in the three years “to promote research in 5G, artificial intelligence, AR, big data and other fields, as well as building core underlying hardware technologies and software engineering ability,” it said.
Suggested keywords: Oppo, Ericsson, MediaTek, 5G
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Urban waste pickers deliver an essential service without government support or recognition
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
My wife (32) and I (35) invest ₹36,000 per month in SIPs. Following is the portfolio. All are direct-growth ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...