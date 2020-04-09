Oppo conducts first 5G-based voice, video calls in partnership with Ericsson and MediaTek

Oppo on Wednesday announced that it had successfully conducted voice and video calls solely based on the next-generation 5G network.

The Chinese smartphone brand had partnered with electronics giant Ericsson and MediaTek for this initiative.

Oppo had successfully conducted VoNR (Voice/Video on New Radio) calls. VoNR is a basic call service that entirely relies on a 5G network. Compared with call services on regular networks, VoNR provides “significantly lower latency, greatly improved sound quality and picture quality,” Oppo said in an official statement.

The calls were made on an Oppo’s modified commercial smartphone that featured MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 series SoC using an end-to-end 5G Standalone (SA) network powered by Ericsson Radio System products and solutions.

SA architecture is one of the mainstream architectures for 5G networks. The joint test for making these calls using the architecture was carried out under the 5G SA network environment provided by Ericsson at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.

The two phones which were used connected “almost instantly.” The calls were then switched to a high-definition video call based on 5G network with a single keypress.

Oppo is bullish on staying ahead in the 5G race. As of February 2020, the Chinese smartphone maker has had filed applications for over 2,900 global patent families for 5G. It had successfully conducted the first 5G WhatsApp video call in India in March at its R&D centre in Hyderabad.

The brand will also be investing 50 billion yuan in R&D in the three years “to promote research in 5G, artificial intelligence, AR, big data and other fields, as well as building core underlying hardware technologies and software engineering ability,” it said.

Suggested keywords: Oppo, Ericsson, MediaTek, 5G