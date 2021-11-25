Oppo conducts first 5G VoNR call from its India 5G lab

Mumbai, November 25

Global technology brand Oppo on Thursday announced a new 5G milestone by conducting first 5G VoNR (Voice/Video on New Radio) call from its Hyderabad 5G lab.

“The initiative is aligned with focus in India towards the development of 5G technology,” Oppo said in an official release.

The 5G VoNR calls were made using the Oppo’s latest flagship Reno 6 series smartphone and an end-to-end 5G Standalone (SA) network powered by Keysight test solutions at the Hyderabad 5G Innovation lab of Oppo.

The success of the initiative is a step forward in the deployment of 5G in India, demonstrating 5G VoNR across any 3GPP-defined frequency band, it said.

‘Another milestone for Oppo’

Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, Oppo India, said, “In line with our commitment to India, I’m elated to be a part of this first-of-its-kind initiative. The VoNR call from our Hyderabad-based 5G lab is another milestone in Oppo’s innovation journey. As the 5G pioneer in India, the team is making great strides to explore the true potential of 5G technology and bring a better 5G experience to Indian consumers.”

“As one of Oppo’s premier technology partners, Keysight is pleased to leverage first-to-market development, test and verification capabilities to enable Oppo to realise an important 5G milestone, which operators can use as a stepping stone to deliver high-quality and seamless voice and video services,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group.

“The achievement highlights how Keysight’s 5G collaboration with Oppo, initiated in 2018, is helping to accelerate the commercialisation of 5G, a critical component in driving digital transformation in India and around the world,” added Peng.

VoNR

VoNR, or “Voice over 5G New Radio” is a basic call service that fully utilises the SA architecture of the 5G network.

“Compared with earlier call services, VoNR provides significantly lower latency, greatly improved sound quality and picture quality, resulting in an elevated overall experience for users,” Oppo said.

The 5G VoNR call was made by emulating a 5G core network, 5G RAN and an IMS server using the Keysight E7515B UXM 5G wireless test platform. It is a highly integrated signalling test platform supporting the latest 3GPP Release 15 features and beyond, enabling a 5G call with Reno6 devices in different 5G New Radio (NR) deployment modes; non-stand-alone (NSA), stand-alone (SA), and frequency bands in Sub6 and milli-meter wave frequencies.

In the testing process, the 2 UXM5G equipments emulate the 5G network, and connect two devices over VoNR through the IMS utility.

As operators across the world actively lay the foundation for 5G SA networks, Oppo India has also been working on the deployment of solutions under the network.

“As one of the first mobile phone brands in India to support VoNR calls under the SA architecture, Oppo aims to ensure that once commercialised every adopter can have a complete 5G device experience,” it said.

Bullish on 5G tech

Oppo is bullish on the development of 5G technology in India with continuous R&D investment.

Recently, Reno 6 series supporting more than 11 bands also showed successful results during a 5G standalone network trial with Jio.

The company has filed applications for more than 2,900 global patent families and declared more than 1,000 families of 5G Standard Essential Patents to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). Additionally, it has also submitted over 3,000 5G standards-related documents to 3GPP.

“Going forward, Oppo will continue to increase its R&D in areas of cutting-edge technology, partner with other industry leaders to facilitate 5G development, and continue to unlock the possibilities of 5G as it leads the industry towards the era of Internet of Experience,” it said.