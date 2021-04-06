Oppo F19 smartphone launched in India

Oppo on Tuesday announced the launch of its new Oppo F19 smartphone in India.

The launch is the latest addition to the brand’s F series of smartphones. Oppo further announced that it has sold over 10 million units of F series products in a span of six years.

Oppo F19

The Oppo F19 come with a 6.4 inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has an in-display Fingerprint 3.0 sensor.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset.

The device will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

It is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and supports a 33W Flash Charge. The flash charge technology can fully charge the phone in 72 minutes and gives up to 54 per cent in 30 minutes of charge, Oppo said.

As for the camera, the smartphone features a rear AI triple camera set-up that includes a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera.

It provides 15 Filters that users can add to their shots. It also comes with AI Scene Enhancement technology, which can automatically recommend and enhance pictures with filters.

The phone has a 16MP AI selfie camera.

Gaming, personal safety

The Oppo F19 also comes with various gaming and personal safety features.

For connectivity, it has Dual Channel Network technology that can switch between the Wi-Fi and mobile network for a more stable online browsing or gaming experience. It also has a Game Focus Mode which blocks incoming calls and notifications while gaming.

For personal safety, the Low Battery SMS feature can alert a user’s close contacts when their phone’s battery runs low. The All-Scenario SOS includes a set of emergency contact features including “a hotline to call emergency services, an SOS signal light and the ability to view pre-set emergency details and a beeper,” the brand said.

The Oppo F19 will be available starting April 9 in India. It will come in Prism Black and Midnight Blue colours.

The phone will launch with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at a retail price of ₹18,990.

It will be available for purchase mainline retailers and leading e-commerce platforms.