Oppo launches Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 5G in India

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Oppo on Wednesday announced the launch of two new Reno series smartphones, the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 5G in India.
The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch OLED 3D Curved Display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC.
As for the camera, the phone features a quad camera setup with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP mono camera. It features a 32MP selfie camera.
The Oppo Reno6 5G comes with a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It features a 64MP AI triple camera setup which includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. It also features a 32MP selfie camera.
Both devices will run on ColorOS 11.3. The devices will come with a 4500mAh battery and will support 65W SuperVOOC2.0 charging.
Oppo has also emphasised upon the videography experience of the phone.
“Oppo Reno series currently serves more than 70 million users across the world each month, who on average, capture over 2 billion photos and over 200 million memories through video,” it said.
The Reno6 series leverages leading AI algorithms to provide an improved video experience. Both devices come with a colour temperature sensor that captures colours more accurately. Both, the Reno6 Pro 5G and the Reno6 5G also have a series of AI-enhanced portrait video functions such as Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, AI Highlight Video and Focus Tracking.
For photography, Flash Snapshot enables users to capture clear shots of moving subjects or take quick-capture photos. The phones also provide creative post-production tools like AI Palette. It also features Soloop- Smart Video Editor for editing on the go in the smartphone which comes with pre-loaded templates and the latest music.
The smartphones will be available in Aurora and Stellar Black colours.
The Reno6 Pro 5G will be available in 12GB + 256GB variant priced at ₹ 39,990 on Flipkart and across all mainline retailers while the Reno6 5G will be available in 8GB + 128GB variant priced at ₹ 29,990 on Flipkart. Customers will be able to get both devices starting July 20, 2021.
The brand has also launched the EncoX with new features.
There will also be a price drop of ₹1,000, for seven days, starting today. The EncoX will now be available for ₹8,990.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...