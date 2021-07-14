Oppo launches Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 5G in India

Oppo on Wednesday announced the launch of two new Reno series smartphones, the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 5G in India.

The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch OLED 3D Curved Display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC.

As for the camera, the phone features a quad camera setup with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP mono camera. It features a 32MP selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno6 5G comes with a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It features a 64MP AI triple camera setup which includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. It also features a 32MP selfie camera.

Both devices will run on ColorOS 11.3. The devices will come with a 4500mAh battery and will support 65W SuperVOOC2.0 charging.

Oppo has also emphasised upon the videography experience of the phone.

“Oppo Reno series currently serves more than 70 million users across the world each month, who on average, capture over 2 billion photos and over 200 million memories through video,” it said.

The Reno6 series leverages leading AI algorithms to provide an improved video experience. Both devices come with a colour temperature sensor that captures colours more accurately. Both, the Reno6 Pro 5G and the Reno6 5G also have a series of AI-enhanced portrait video functions such as Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, AI Highlight Video and Focus Tracking.

For photography, Flash Snapshot enables users to capture clear shots of moving subjects or take quick-capture photos. The phones also provide creative post-production tools like AI Palette. It also features Soloop- Smart Video Editor for editing on the go in the smartphone which comes with pre-loaded templates and the latest music.

The smartphones will be available in Aurora and Stellar Black colours.

The Reno6 Pro 5G will be available in 12GB + 256GB variant priced at ₹ 39,990 on Flipkart and across all mainline retailers while the Reno6 5G will be available in 8GB + 128GB variant priced at ₹ 29,990 on Flipkart. Customers will be able to get both devices starting July 20, 2021.

The brand has also launched the EncoX with new features.

There will also be a price drop of ₹1,000, for seven days, starting today. The EncoX will now be available for ₹8,990.