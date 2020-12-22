Oppo sets up 5G lab in Hyderabad

Smartphone device brand Oppo on Tuesday said it is setting up a 5G innovation lab at its Hyderabad research and development (R&D) centre, which will deepen the development of core product technologies for the 5G ecosystem and accelerate its roll-out in the country.

Oppo will also sett up three more functional labs dedicated to camera, power & battery, and performance, in order to continue fulfiling its commitment to ground-breaking innovation.

These labs will focus on making the latest and most advanced technologies for the world. The Indian team will also be leading innovations for other countries and regions, including West Asia, Africa, South Asia, Japan, and Europe, the company said in a statement.

“With this lab set-up, while we work towards developing core technologies for the 5G era and strengthen the overall ecosystem, we also aim to support India in its 5G journey. The technologies developed at the lab will mark a global footprint, while promising our vision to make India an innovation hub,” Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head, R&D Oppo India, said.

The development follows the brand’s latest announced 3+N+X strategy where N refers to the technical fields that Oppo has been spearheading, including connectivity and AI. The 5G lab will contribute to advancing the technological evolution in the field.

As of September, Oppo has submitted over 3,000 5G standard-related proposals and declared over 1,000 families of 5G standard patents. According to Japanese research institution NGB Corporation, the brand is among the top 10 companies in the number of declared 5G patent families. It has deployed its 5G standard patents in over 20 countries.