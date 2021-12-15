Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X at Oppo INNO Day 2021

At its annual INNO day, Oppo has unveiled Air Glass. Themed ‘reimagining the future’, the Oppo Air Glass is the company’s first take on augmented reality glasses.

The Oppo Air Glass, an assisted reality device, is a glass which supports user interactions. It is also equipped with a self-developed spark micro projector. The glass features a waveguide design inspired by the wings of Cicada, giving it a lightweight and minimalist appearance. Wave guide users can now see real time translation, health data monitoring, teleprompter and cycling navigation through a glass.

The Air Glass can be operated in Oppo smartphones and smartwatches. The Air Glass is a wearable which makes and is made in a monocle design, which only sits on your eyes. In its press release Oppo said, “This Air Glass supports different intuitive interactions such as touch, voice and motion controls, which enables users to obtain the information quickly and conveniently.”

MariSilicon X

Oppo is also going to release its new 6nm NPU chip, called the MariSilicon X, which is specifically designed for imaging. This chip is also designed to deliver incredible performance with power efficiency. It also enables users to capture stunning 4K AI Night Video with live preview.

In the press release, Oppo said that MariSilicon X’s NPU delivers an 18 trillion operations per second which is more than enough computing power to support AI algorithms. The NPU also delivers top-level performance without draining battery.

The NPU also features a tera-bps memory subsystem. Oppo in its press release said, “MariSilicon X will make its commercial debut on the Find X Series in Q1 2022, bringing with it the most powerful imaging experience for the smartphone.”

Oppo has also launched Oppo INNO World. Visitors of Oppo INNO World can join the launch remotely with their customised avatars. The visitors are also given freedom to visit all virtual exhibition halls. The Oppo INNO World has also a socialising platform where the visitors can hunt for hidden easter eggs scattered in the virtual world.