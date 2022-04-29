Optum ties up with IIIT-H to set up studio for start-ups

Optum Global Solutions (India), an arm of NYSE-listed UnitedHealth Group, has launched an Optum Startup Studio in India in association with the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad).

The studio will identify innovative ideas and start-ups that can help accelerate developing solutions in the healthcare sector.

The programme comprises a startup accelerator, which will tap the full potential of health tech startups by helping them in meeting global standards. It will also help the startups in fast-tracking their pilots.

“The partnership with IIIT-H will bring in research element to a few challenges in the healthcare sector,” a statement said on Friday.

Independent evaluation

“Ideas submitted by participating teams will be independently evaluated by experts from Optum and IIIT-H for further discussion and potential funding,” it said.

Optum executives will offer mentorship in different areas like technology, business strategy, design and product development. “The evolving startup ecosystem in India presents a great opportunity for collaboration to develop numerous innovations in health technology sector. We are planning to support this through our Optum Startup Studio program,” Phil Mckoy, Chief Information Officer of Optum, said.