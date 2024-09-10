Oracle and Google Cloud have announced the general availability of Oracle Database@Google Cloud in four Google Cloud regions across the United States and Europe.

Alongside, Oracle and Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched the Oracle Database@AWS, allowing customers to access Oracle Autonomous Database on dedicated infrastructure and Oracle Exadata Database Service within AWS.

The company said the Database@AWS will provide customers with a unified experience between Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and AWS, offering simplified database administration, billing, and unified customer support.

“For the first time, the AI and converged database capabilities of Oracle Database 23ai and all the automation and tools of Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Exadata Database Service are fully integrated with Google Cloud,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

“This new service combines all of the benefits of OCI database services with Google Cloud services for a seamless multi-cloud experience,” he said.

Customers can also run Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Autonomous Database, and Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service on OCI in Google Cloud datacenters across the U.S. East and West, U.K. South, and Germany Central, expanding to more regions in the coming months across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

The company stated that with the Oracle Database@Google Cloud, customers can directly access Oracle Database services running on OCI and deployed in Google Cloud data centers.

They can use Oracle’s database and Exadata technology to develop new applications. In addition, they can run applications on Oracle Linux, now supported by Oracle on Google Cloud. Within the next 12 months, customers can also streamline Oracle Linux image provisioning in Google Compute Engine with ready-to-use images.

“We are seeing a huge demand from customers that want to use multiple clouds,” said Larry Ellison, Oracle Chairman and CTO.

“To meet this demand and give customers the choice and flexibility they want, Amazon and Oracle are seamlessly connecting AWS services with the latest Oracle Database technology, including the Oracle Autonomous Database.

With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure deployed inside of AWS datacenters, we can provide customers with the best possible database and network performance.”

With Database@AWS, customers can connect enterprise data in their Oracle Database to applications running on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), AWS Analytics services, or AWS’ advanced AI and ML services, including Amazon Bedrock.

According to the company, the new Oracle Database@AWS capabilities enable organisations to utilise their existing skills and start immediately with a fully integrated experience for deploying, managing, and using Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Exadata Database Service on AWS.

Both Oracle and AWS will jointly go to market with Oracle Database@AWS, benefitting organizations globally and across multiple industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecoms, and utilities.

