Oracle India executive served police notice in cheating case

The Hyderabad police have served notices on Pradeep Agarwal, former Managing Director of Gurugram-based MADS Creations Private Limited and a Senior Sales Director (ERP Cloud) with Oracle India, in connection with a cheating case registered here in February.

The case

According to the FIR, the complainant, a Hyderabad-based TV channel, said the company had awarded a ₹1.06-crore interior design project to MADS Creations, owned by Pradeep Agarwal’s wife Meenu.

He said his firm had paid ₹80 lakh in two instalments but there was no headway in the project.

“Meenu Agarwal and her team made false and frivolous promises and extorted ₹80,00,000.

“They sent material worth ₹43,85,112 and cheated us for an amount of ₹36,14,888,” the complaint said.

Despite several requests, the vendor refused to complete the work.

“They demanded ₹15 lakh more,” he said.

While the original FIR mentioned Meenu Agarwal, Alam, Drishti Agarwal for their involvement in the case, the police served notices on Pradeep Agarwal, citing the same Sections (406, 420 and 506 of the IPC).

Zero involvement: Oracle

Oracle said the company has “zero involvement in this matter. We would also like to share that Pradeep Aggarwal is not the Oracle India Head (as reported in some publications)."