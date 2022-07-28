Oracle India to expand partnerships for cloud business  

At the recent Oracle India Partner Kickoff 2022, Oracle said it would work more closely with its partners and help accelerate digitisation for its 15,000 customers in the country.

Shailender Kumar, senior vice-president and regional managing director, Oracle India and NeSuite JAPAC, said, “Oracle India is on a massive growth drive. With our unmatched portfolio of cloud solutions across technology and applications, along with our partners, our customers have the choice they need, to support their business growth and digital evolution. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Software as a Service (SaaS) are driving some of India’s milestone projects and the opportunity to do more is immense. Cognizant, National Stock Exchange, Wipro, Punjab Urban Development Authority, Air Asia, Federal Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and many more companies trust Oracle Cloud to power their businesses.”

Han Chung Heng, senior vice-president–hybrid cloud system and alliances & channels, Oracle Asia-Pacific and Japan, said, “Oracle’s partner strategy is based on four principles of customer first, joint go-to-market (GTM), skills development and a trusted partnership. With Oracle Cloud, partners have tremendous opportunity to fulfil customer demands and also grow their own businesses. We continue to enable our partners and in Asia-Pacific, the year-on-year growth in certification was 57 per cent in our last fiscal year. Many partners like Wipro and PwC are using Oracle for their own business needs. This year we will be laying strong emphasis on the industry GTM focusing on public sector, manufacturing, edtech, fintech and will also be supporting multi-cloud customer environments and ESG initiatives.”

Oracle-industry partnerships

Under a cloud interconnect partnership, Oracle and Microsoft allow their joint customers to connect OCI services, such as autonomous database, with Microsoft Azure services, such as analytics and artificial intelligence.

Similarly, Oracle and VMware, through hybrid cloud, allow customers to deploy VMware-based virtual machines on OCI. Oracle Cloud VMware Solution lets customers leave some part of their VMware estate on premises and send others to Oracle Cloud without need for newer skills or software tools and processes. Customers can access hybrid cloud within hours without any major architectural changes and associated risks.