Orange Health raises $25 million in Series B funding round

Health-tech startup Orange Health has raised $25 million in Series B funding round, led by Bertelsmann India Investments and co-led by General Catalyst.

The startup intends to build India’s fastest diagnostic lab. The funds raised will be deployed towards deeper investment in product development as well as technology across systems, user experience and building laboratories. The company also plans to expand to new markets and strengthen its teams across all functions.

The round witnessed participation of existing investors like Accel, Y Combinator, Good Capital and Uncorrelated Ventures.

Dhruv Gupta and Tarun Bhambra, Co-founders, Orange Health, said, “as a tech-enabled diagnostics company built around the customers’, our focus has always been on speed & reliability. With the new round of investments, we are excited to broaden our horizons and reach out to more Indians with real care, real fast.”

Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director, Bertelsmann India Investments, said, “we are elated to partner with them as today marks the beginning of our commitment to the health tech sector. We aim to partner with more health-tech entrepreneurs disrupting the healthcare sector with an innovation-led approach.”

Orange Health has so far provided diagnostic testing services to over 1 million customers across Bengaluru and National Capital Region (NCR) and is among the highest rated diagnostic labs in the country, it said .

The company has previously raised $10 million, with its series A being led by Accel in 2021.