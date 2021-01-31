Organisations prioritising customer experience in 2021, leveraging new technology: Report

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Customer experience is becoming increasingly important for business success with organisations accelerating adoption of new technology for the same, according to the Zendesk Customer Experience (CX) Trends Report 2021.
According to the report, 44 per cent of customers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region said that that experience is more important to them now compared to a year ago. While 53 per cent of organisations in APAC are planning to invest in CX software more in 2021.
The report further added that 67 per cent of organisations said that they were prioritising CX as compared to over a year ago.
“We’ve seen companies in APAC embrace digitalisation at an incredible speed this year in response to the dramatic shifts in the operating landscape they’ve had to navigate. Customer experience has never been more important, and we think this accelerated adoption of technology is likely to continue in 2021. Organisations need to ensure they have the right strategies, processes and technology in place to empower customer support teams and drive business success,” said Wendy Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer, APAC, Zendesk.
This view is echoed by companies (90 per cent) and customers (56 per cent) in India.
72 per cent of customers in India said that they were willing to spend more with a company that offers a good customer experience.
“Even as businesses in India are looking forward to a new year of possibilities and are gradually returning to their workplace, one thing remains – the new normal is here to stay. The pandemic has accelerated the digital wave in the country within just a matter of days, raising the bar of customer expectations and demands. The CX Trends Report 2021 highlights how a seamless customer experience (CX) journey can elevate the overall experience and satisfaction that a brand offers its customers to drive longer lasting loyalty”, said KT Prasad, MD and RVP, India & SAARC, Zendesk.
