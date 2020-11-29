Organisations rely on low-code platforms as demand for technology solutions increases: Report

Organisations are increasingly relying on low-code platforms for development as demand for technology solutions increasing. according to a study sponsored by OutSystems.

According to the Asia/Pacific 2020 Software Survey: DevOps, DevSecOps, and the Future of Digital Innovation, more than half of Asia-Pacific decision-makers are confident that their organisations will rely on low-code platforms for at least a quarter of all planned projects. Low-code tools are set to gain critical mass adoption in the upcoming year 2021, as per the report.

“With the Asia-Pacific region now in rapid growth, the region is set to further expand into an increasingly formidable data powerhouse by 2024,” said Mark Weaser, Vice President, Asia Pacific, OutSystems. “It’s only natural for enterprises in our region to gravitate towards the dramatic benefits of using visual development tools for building cloud-native applications.”

“To keep up with the demands for technology solutions that are fast outgrowing current IT capacity, Indian developers remain under pressure to deliver solutions at lightning speed. Low-code platform features help these developers to handle the dynamics of software development much faster,” the report said.

Findings

For 28 per cent of enterprise leaders in India, faster integration of customer feedback with software version releases is their primary business goal.

Developers are increasingly relying on visually guided tools to develop software. 23 per cent of Indian organisations are planning to to adopt visual development tools in the next 18 months.

According to the report, 39 per cent of Asia-Pacific IT leaders depend on visually guided development tools.

“The top three reasons for adoption were the belief that visually-guided development tools are the future – the simplification of the developer experience, and the provision of a more intuitive developer experience,” the report said.

Applications that are based on speech recognition and voice synthesis, along with blockchain and AI technology will lead the way in future. Furthermore, 60 per cent IT leaders stated that they agreed that serverless computing will be a mainstay in 2022 and beyond.

Educating leaders about secure DevOps is the primary challenge faced by organisations in India. 58 per cent of organizations list educating leaders as their top challenge, followed by having a secured DevOps process and making sure DevOps teams are multi-disciplinary at 56 per cent and 53 per cent respectively.

“Having spoken to multiple developers in the region, OutSystems is aware of the mounting concern for integrated security, particularly with the rising scale and instances of data theft today,” said Weaser.

As per the study led by IDC, software development lifecycles will continue to shorten.

Apart from coping with increased demand, enterprises should also focus on integrating security into planning phases in order to stay ahead of the curve, as per the report.

Recruiting employees that fit the bill is a priority for organisations. For 27 per cent of Southeast Asian organisations that listed recruitment a priority, hiring freezes, labour crunches and tightening regulations are a major challenge to recruitment.

“Companies are encouraged to start recruitment planning before the need to fill the post arrives. Building apps enable upskilling and continuous education, whereas letting business developers work side-by-side with IT helps address development shortfalls,” the report said.