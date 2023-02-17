Orion Innovation, a US-based digital transformation and product development company, has acquired 100 per cent of Sryas Inc., which is also based in the US, for an undisclosed sum. Both have software development centres in India.

Out of Orion’s 7,000 employees globally, 2,000 are in India, while Sryas has 200 employees in Chennai, out of its 550 globally.

Sryas, which provides digital transformation solutions to telecom companies, will become a 100 per cent subsidiary of Orion, a portfolio company of the PE firm One Equity Partners, said Raj Patil, CEO and President, Orion Innovation.

“We want to more than double our India headcount to 5,000 by 2025,” Patil told newspersons while announcing the acquisition that was concluded on Thursday. Orion has presence in Kochi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Coimbatore, he added.

“Our combination with Sryas strengthens Orion’s nearshore capabilities in the Americas and adds to our APAC resources, including Chennai,” Patil said.

Orion provides digital transformation solutions to clients in various verticals, including hi-tech, telecom, media, education and financial services. Its clients include Rappi in Latam and Ribbon Communications in the US, he added.

Vish Ramesh, President and CEO, Sryas, said the company has grown organically over the last two decades. He will join Orion’s management team with focus on the telecom vertical.

