Acer launches its ConceptD series in India

Acer launched its ConceptD series in India, on Friday. The brand is a collection of premium high-end desktops, notebooks and monitors optimised for graphic designers, film-makers, engineers, architects and software developers.

The series has 10 products which include ConceptD 500 Desktop, ConceptD 3, 9, 7 and 5 Notebooks, CP3 Monitor, ConceptD 9 Pro, 7 Pro, 5 Pro and 3 Pro. The ConceptD laptops and desktops come with NVIDIA® GeForce/Quadro RTX™ GPUs delivery. The ConceptD Pro series notebooks come with NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs to support real-time ray tracing and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India said that the ConceptD product portfolio was designed to give creators the tools to focus on the creative process.

“As the groundwork of a full line of creator products, we’ve conceived PCs with high-performance processors and graphics that can handle extreme workloads, and put them inside quiet, minimalist designs to inspire creators,” Kohli said.