Acer launches the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India

Beware the quantum computers
Today's encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world.
Global PC brand Acer has announced the launch of its newest gaming laptop Acer Nitro 5 in India.
The gaming laptop is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.
It comes with the 11th Gen Intel® Core i5-11300H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX™ graphics card.
The laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 3ms response time.
The device comes with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs, up to 2TB HDD, and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.
For audio, the laptop features DTS: X Ultra dual 2W speakers. It is equipped with CoolBoost Technology to avoid overheating while gaming.
For connectivity, it comes with Thunderbolt 4 and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650i. The laptop has a 4-zone RGB keyboard with a dedicated NitroSense Key.
The new Nitro 5 comes with access to eSports platform Planet 9. Gamers can learn from experienced coaches, meet and match up with gamers of similar skill, or even form their team on the platform, the company said.
The Acer Nitro 5 is priced at ₹69,999. It will be available on Acer Exclusive store, Acer Online Store and Amazon.
