Amazon has introduced a new Kindle with some improvements in India. The device is priced at ₹9,999 and is available at an introductory price of ₹8,999 on Amazon India.

It comes in black and denim colours, while the cases come in black, rose, denim and dark emerald colours at ₹1,799. The company launched Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition earlier this year.

The device sports a 6-inch high-resolution glare-free screen. It comes with a dark mode and adjustable front light for a comfortable reading experience.

It is supported by the Kindle app for users to register the device on iOS and Android devices. The device is built with 90 per cent recycled magnesium. It has a USB-C port for charging and comes with 16GB of internal storage.

Also read: How to reschedule delivery of Amazon products

The battery will last up to six weeks on a single charge, according to the company’s claims. It also supports an X-Ray feature to access more information about a book or an inbuilt dictionary.

“We are excited to bring this version of Kindle to India and are thrilled to continue innovating and pushing the bar on how our customers enjoy reading from our massive selection of e-books,” said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India.

Also read: How to host Netflix Party?

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit