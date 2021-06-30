Amazon launches Echo Show 10, Echo Show 5 devices in India

Amazon today announced the launch of two new Echo Show devices in India.

The company has launched its Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 5 devices in the country.

The Echo Show 10 comes with a 10.1-inch HD display. The device is equipped with an intelligent motion that moves the display to face the user as they interact with Alexa.

The device has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Users can also access a live feed from Echo Show 10 through the Alexa app on their smartphone, or another Echo Show device with the ability to remotely pan the display and camera to see the entire room. They can also set up a range of Wi-Fi connected smart home appliances such as lights, plugs, AC, fans, TVs, geysers and more that work with Alexa. Echo Show 10 also has an inbuilt smart home hub that supports Zigbee smart home devices.

With the new Alexa Group Calling feature, users can create a group of up to eight friends and family members while video calling. They can initiate the call by saying, “Alexa, call my family.”

Users can also customise their Echo home screen and will be able to see content customised by the time of day, have the ability to “show more” categories or “hide” content like stocks or sports scores, and touch control of smart home devices and can also use photos from Facebook for their screen.

The device will come in black colour.

Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 is an upgrade of the popular smart speaker with a screen. It has the same 5.5-inch display. The device now comes with an HD camera for better video calling or monitoring the home remotely.

With Echo Show 5 as well, users can access the built-in camera on Echo Show through the Alexa app. It is available in three colours- black, white and blue.

All new-generation devices come with built-in shutters to cover the camera for better security.

The Echo Show 10 uses a mix of audio-based localisation and computer vision—all processed locally on the device to power the intelligent motion that keeps the screen facing the users. Users can also turn the motion off by sliding the built-in camera shutter closed, adjusting settings on-device or in the Alexa app, or by saying, “Alexa, turn off motion.”

The Echo Show 10 is priced at ₹24,999 and will be available on the Amazon India website. While the Echo Show 5 is priced at ₹8,999. It will be available at a discounted price of ₹6,999 for all customers at Amazon India.