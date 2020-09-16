Amazon launches Smart Plug in India

Amazon today announced the launch of its smart plug that can help customers enable voice control for select home appliances in India. The Amazon Smart Plug, which works in sync with Alexa, lets users add voice control to their existing range of appliances such as lamps, table fans, electric kettle, room coolers, televisions, mobile chargers, air-purifiers, and soundbars. The plug can then help them with smart control of these appliances. The plug doesn’t work with heavy appliances such as ACs, geysers, water pumps, or heaters.

“Customers in India are increasingly experimenting with home automation and we want them to have simple yet affordable solutions to make their existing appliances smart using Alexa,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India. “With Amazon Smart Plug, customers can add smart voice control to any appliance without the need to upgrade it”.

Smart plug setup

Users can pair the smart plug with a compatible Alexa device such as Echo smart speakers for hands-free voice control. The plug also works with appliances that have a physical on/off power switch. It has a three-pin Indian socket design. The plug comes with a 6A power rating. It has a state retention feature to return appliances to their last state (on/off) in case of a power outage and resumption.

Users can plug into an electrical socket and set up the smart plug using the Alexa app.

Users can turn on/off the devices by asking Alexa to do so on an Echo, Fire TV or Alexa built-in device with commands such as “Alexa, turn off the fan” or “Alexa, turn on mosquito repellent.”

They can also set up a routine with the voice assistant to “automate their day-to-day activities.” This can be done with the settings option on the Alexa app. Users can select the routines options and follow the steps to set up an Alexa routine.

Users can also control their devices remotely with the smart plug.

Price and availability

The smart plug is priced at ₹1,999. It is available on Amazon.in starting today. It is also available across Amazon kiosks in Mumbai and Bengaluru as well as in select Croma and Reliance Digital outlets. Amazon Smart Plug is available for ₹999 when purchased as part of the bundle with Echo Dot.