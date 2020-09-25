Amazon unveils Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon on Thursday announced the launch of the next-generation Fire TV Stick along with the new Fire TV Stick Lite.

The tech giant also announced a revamped version of its Fire TV experience.

Fire TV Stick

The new Fire TV Stick is powered by a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor. It is 50 per cent more powerful than its predecessor, Amazon said. The device can help users stream in 1080p at 60fps with HDR compatibility. It features a dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi which supports 5 GHz networks. For audio, the device supports Dolby Atmos. It comes with compatible speakers.

The Fire TV Stick also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote with dedicated buttons for power, volume, and mute. The device is priced at ₹3,999.

Fire TV Stick Lite

The Fire TV Stick Lite is a more affordable version of the smart device. The device helps users stream in full HD. Fire TV Stick Lite. It features HDR support . It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite which can help users find, launch, and control content through the voice assistant. The device is available for ₹2,999.

Amazon has also revamped the overall Fire TV experience with redesigned Main Menu. Users can now go to their preferred streaming service directly, or scroll over supported apps for a sneak peek and start playing. It also allows users to browse by specific genre and categories. It has also improved the Alexa experience on Fire TV. Users can browse shows with the voice command, “Alexa, go to Library.” Bringing user profiles to Fire TV, users can switch to their profile with the command “Alexa, switch to my profile.” After an initial set up, the voice assistant will automatically link the voice to the relevant profile and switch accordingly.

Users can pre-order the new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite on Amazon. The redesigned Fire TV experience will begin rolling out globally later this year, starting with the all new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite. Certain features will differ by country.