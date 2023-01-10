Apple has announced its plan to launch its much anticipated Mixed Reality headset, Reality Pro, in June 2023.

Apple Reality Pro headset with AR/VR integration. | Photo Credit: -

Apple has been excited about its Mixed Reality headset since the first time it broke the news, when the headset had only Augmented Reality (AR) integration. By time, the headset turned out to be both Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) integrated device, and was supposed to be launched in 2020. But, it got postpone until now.

As per Murk Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is eyeing its opportunity to launch the AR/VR headset in June of this year and will be called Reality Pro. Apple may drop the plan to announce the Reality Pro at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event. It is expected that the device will reach its consumers by the fall of 2023.

Reports also suggest that Apple has delivered the headset to a few high–profile software developers for testing it on third-party apps on the device. Reportedly, Reality Pro headset will boot on xrOS, which may be codenamed Borealis internally.

In addition, Apple iPhone 15 series launching this year is reported to support Dynamic Island, which can mean that we may see a Pro-like display on the vanilla models.

Apple is expected to launch other devices - a 15-inch MacBook Air, a New M2 Pro/M2 Max-powered MacBook Pros, a New Apple Watch.