Apple has been working on a more affordable and pocket-friendly mixed reality headset than the one which was previously set at ₹2,50,000 ($3,000), as per recent reports.

For a long-time, news of the first-gen mixed-reality headset ‘Reality Pro’ by Apple has been doing rounds. The mixed-reality headset will be a combination of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). According to reports, Apple is planning to roll out the mixed-reality headset close to that of an iPhone. Currently, the last line-up of iPhone 14 series ranges from ₹65,000 ($800) to ₹1,30,000 ($1,600).

As the rumour of a cheaper headset is going around, Apple can probably compromise on resolution displays, sensors, body materials, processor, and chips for lower latency.

Halts plan for AR glasses

As Apple eyes launch of a cheaper mixed-reality headset, it mulls to hold the plan for AR glasses for now. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported about the indefinite halt of AR glasses by Apple and its plans to launch the headset’s cheaper version by 2025.

It is expected that the first-generation Apple ‘Realty Pro’ would feature a three-display configuration with two 4K Micro-LED panels, advanced sensors - multiple cameras and LiDAR scanner, hand gesture detection, eye tracking, iris recognition, voice control, skin detection, and facial expression detection.