Belkin expands its audio portfolio in India

Belkin announced the launch of SoundForm Rise true wireless earbuds in India to provide premium and clear sound quality.
The audio company stated in a release that the earbuds will provide comfortable in-ear fit, 31 hours of playtime, are sweat and splash resistant IPX5 rated materials. The easy-to-use controls enable users to comfortably change volume, skip tracks and take calls - all with a single push of a button.
Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager, India and SAARC said, “We are in the process of launching an exciting line-up of high quality True wireless products starting with SOUNDFORM Rise.”
The newly launched earbuds comes with 6mm dynamic drivers for music, podcasts, or taking calls. In addition, the earbuds will have a Dual Connect Technology feature, Qi Wireless Charging Case.
The recently launch earbud is available for purchase via Amazon at ₹7,999.
