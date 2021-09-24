Big C ropes in Mahesh Babu as brand ambassador

Big C, a digital gadgets and accessories retail chain, has appointed film actor Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador. The firm plans to expand its presence by doubling its network to 500 stores from the present 250 stores in the next two years.

The firm is investing about ₹125 crore on the expansion plan. “Each of the store would require an investment of ₹50 lakh on an average. We are present in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. We are looking to expand the store network to Karnataka in the next few months,” Balu Chowdhary, Managing Director of Big C, said.

The 19-year-old company registered a turnover of ₹1,000 crore in the pre-pandemic year. “We are hoping to register a turnover of ₹1,000-1,100 crore this financial year as sales resumed after the pandemic,” he said.