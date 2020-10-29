Boat launches Boat Storm smartwatch in India priced at Rs 1,999

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Lifestyle consumer tech brand, Boat, on Thursday announced the launch of its new smartwatch called Boat Storm. The smartwatch is the brand’s first in the segment.
Boat Storm comes with a 1.3 inch coloured full capacitive touch display. The watch has a curved body. It comes with changeable silicone strap options. It has a 5ATM water resistance rating.
The watch features over 100 options for personalised and downloadable cloud-based watch faces, which will be available as an OTA after the launch.
Users can control and manage functions on the watch from their smartphones using the Boat ProGear app.
The smartwatch comes with a range of health features including in-built SPO2 (real-time blood oxygen level) monitoring and a 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor. It also features a guided meditative breathing mode to help decrease stress levels.
It has in-built Menstruation Cycle Tracker for women to record and predict Menstrual and Ovulation Cycles.
The smartwatch comes with nine Active Sports Modes including Running, Walking, Cycling, Hiking, Climbing, Fitness, Treadmill, Yoga and Dynamic Cycling. Users can select eight modes at a time.
Other features include controls for music, volume, tracks and calls. It also has a Find My Phone feature to help users locate their smartphones.
The watch comes with up to 10 days of battery life, and up to 30 days of standby time, Boat said. It will be available in Active Black and Black & Blue colours.
The Boat Watch Storm will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999 exclusively on Flipkart and Boat’s website, from 12 pm on October 29.
