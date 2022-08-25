boAT Xtend Talk smartwatch debuts in India, priced at ₹2,999

boAT launched the Xtend Talk smartwatch in India. The device comes with Bluetooth calling and an inbuilt Alexa feature to assign tasks via simple voice commands.

Xtend Talk has a dial pad for easy calling, a 1.69-inch HD+ display resolution, and supports over 150 watch faces.

Xtend Talk also has wellness features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor and a VO2 Max monitor. The watch can track steps, calories, and even has an auto workout detection feature. It is available in Pitch Black, Cherry Blossom, and Teal Green.

boAT Xtend Talk wellness feature

Availability and price

Xtend Talk is available at a pocket-friendly price of ₹2,999 on Amazon India and other e-commerce sites. Xtend Talk is said to compete with Fire-Boltt Hulk, Noise Icon 2, Fitbit series by Google.

boAT Xtend Talk smartwatch display screen