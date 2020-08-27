Compaq to launch a new range of Smart TVs in India on Flipkart

Compaq, one of the leading brands in the computing and smart electronics space, today announced the launch of its Smart TV segment in India in partnership with Flipkart.

The company stated in the official release that the new range of Smart TVs will be available on Flipkart from September 1.

The company said that the Smart TVs come equipped with the latest technologies that offer a seamless and immersive viewing experience to new-age users with some personalisation and experience enhancers.

Compaq believes that the broader internet penetration and the rapidly-growing number of smartphone users in India are powering the Smart TV industry as users look to continue their streaming content consumption on bigger screens when at home.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Dubey, CEO – Ossify’s Compaq Televisions Business, said in a statement, “We are pleased to announce our foray into the Smart TV industry to offer best-in-class viewing experience to our consumers. The Smart TV market in India is one of the fastest-growing segments under the TV industry and offers a massive opportunity to transition millions of consumers using traditional TVs to multi-functional Smart TVs.”

He added, “In this pursuit, Flipkart (has been) engaged, as a natural partner of Ossify’s, with its deep understanding of its consumer base and the Smart TV industry. We aim to share our synergies in bringing the new-age technology solutions to millions of consumers across the country.”

Hari Kumar, Senior Director at Large Appliances, Flipkart, said in the official release, “Smart TVs have truly revolutionised the TV viewing experience of consumers and are witnessing increasing demand for the past few years, primarily due to rising aspirations of people to own large screens.

“Flipkart has played a key role in bringing this transformation with our nuanced understanding of consumers’ evolving needs, a pan-India reach, and availability of various affordable payment constructs such as No Cost EMI, and Debit Card EMI,” he added.