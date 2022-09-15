Freshcraft launches innovative gadget for safer indoors  

Following a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that cites atmospheric pollution among the greatest health hazards, a Kochi-based startup launched an intelligent safety device that guarantees quality indoor air and surface.

Freshcraft Technologies unveiled ‘Tenshield’ at a function in Dubai, where the year-old company also released the logo and a video of the innovative product in the presence of senior industrialists and officials in the UAE.

The event also saw Freshcraft handing over its three versions of Tenshield to some of the startup’s first associated clients.

Tenshield disperses plasma-mediated ions into the surroundings to create a shield against various air and surface-borne illnesses. The product substantially neutralizes all pathogens in real-time, thereby improving indoor safety by significantly reducing particulate matter and other harmful organic compounds around.

“The need to control the alarming indoor pollution and its resultant health issues prompted us to launch Tenshield,” said Freshcraft CEO Vineeth Kumar Mettayil. “Besides Tenshield Go, we have two other innovative products: Tenshield Atom for 3,000 cubic feet and Tenshield Sky for 10,000 cu ft.”

Tenshield’s performance has been tested at various international labs, including Dubai Central Laboratory Department under Dubai Municipality; CB & CE Testing by Intertek Group, Hong Kong; CSIR- NPL, Delhi; and CSIR-NIPER (biocompatibility study).

Freshcraft has received orders from across the globe. “The growing demand led us to extend our workspace and open offices in Dubai and the US,” said Mettayil.