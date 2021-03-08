Garmin India launches new smartwatch ‘Lily’ for women

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Garmin, on the occasion of International Women’s day has launched its new smartwatch for women called ‘Lily’ in India.
The watch is “designed by women, for women,” Garmin India said.
The smartwatch comes with a 34mm watch case, T-bar lugs, and a 14mm band.
It offers a range of women’s health features, including menstrual cycle tracking and a newly launched pregnancy tracking feature. With the pregnancy tracking feature, users can log pregnancy-related symptoms, track baby movement, blood glucose levels, create customisable reminders and receive exercise and nutrition tips, the brand said.
It also offers other health features such as respiration monitoring, sleep and heart rate tracking and a ‘Body Battery’ feature for energy monitoring. Users can sync the watch with the Garmin Connect app to get all their health and fitness data in one place.
The watch also comes with a smart notifications feature and a calendar widget. These features are available when the watch is paired with a compatible smartphone.
It also provides an Assistance feature that sends a real-time location to emergency contacts. The feature is available when the watch is paired with a compatible smartphone.
Lily is available in two options- Classic & Sport. It is available in six colour options.
Lily Classic comes with an Italian leather band, stainless steel bezel and hardware. It comes in three colourways.
Lily (Sport) comes with a silicone band, aluminum bezel and hardware, and is available in three athleisure-inspired colourways.
Lily Sport is priced at ₹20,990, while Lily Classic is priced at ₹25,990.
The watch will be available online on Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLIQ, Myntra and Paytmall. Offline, it will be available at Garmin Brand Stores (Pan India), Helios Watch Stores, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle Stores , Just in Time, Kamal Watch, Malabar Times and other multi brands retail stores.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...