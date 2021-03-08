Garmin India launches new smartwatch ‘Lily’ for women

Garmin, on the occasion of International Women’s day has launched its new smartwatch for women called ‘Lily’ in India.

The watch is “designed by women, for women,” Garmin India said.

The smartwatch comes with a 34mm watch case, T-bar lugs, and a 14mm band.

It offers a range of women’s health features, including menstrual cycle tracking and a newly launched pregnancy tracking feature. With the pregnancy tracking feature, users can log pregnancy-related symptoms, track baby movement, blood glucose levels, create customisable reminders and receive exercise and nutrition tips, the brand said.

It also offers other health features such as respiration monitoring, sleep and heart rate tracking and a ‘Body Battery’ feature for energy monitoring. Users can sync the watch with the Garmin Connect app to get all their health and fitness data in one place.

The watch also comes with a smart notifications feature and a calendar widget. These features are available when the watch is paired with a compatible smartphone.

It also provides an Assistance feature that sends a real-time location to emergency contacts. The feature is available when the watch is paired with a compatible smartphone.

Lily is available in two options- Classic & Sport. It is available in six colour options.

Lily Classic comes with an Italian leather band, stainless steel bezel and hardware. It comes in three colourways.

Lily (Sport) comes with a silicone band, aluminum bezel and hardware, and is available in three athleisure-inspired colourways.

Lily Sport is priced at ₹20,990, while Lily Classic is priced at ₹25,990.

The watch will be available online on Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLIQ, Myntra and Paytmall. Offline, it will be available at Garmin Brand Stores (Pan India), Helios Watch Stores, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle Stores , Just in Time, Kamal Watch, Malabar Times and other multi brands retail stores.